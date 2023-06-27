Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $339.13

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.13.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

PSA stock opened at $288.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

