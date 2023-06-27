Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) PT at $15.35

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $12.98 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

