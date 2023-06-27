Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $137.67

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,041,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.20%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

