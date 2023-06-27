HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $43.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HLFFF opened at $23.01 on Friday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

