Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $548.72

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9,293.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 632,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.53 and its 200 day moving average is $493.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

