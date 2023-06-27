Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

