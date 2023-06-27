American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $252.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.