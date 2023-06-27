Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $89.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

CP opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

