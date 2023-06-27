Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $245.00

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.