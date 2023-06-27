Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $70.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $42.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

