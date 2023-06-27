Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $338.39

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
