Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $338.39

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

About SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

