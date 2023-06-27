AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $143.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

