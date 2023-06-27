Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $273.38

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teleflex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teleflex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.