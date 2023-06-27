Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $76.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshpet Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

