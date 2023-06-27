SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

About SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

