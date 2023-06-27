SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of SIVB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
