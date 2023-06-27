Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $359.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on IT. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $336.81 on Friday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $231.05 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
