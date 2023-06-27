Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 242.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.75 ($3.05).
Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.03) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($134,437.20). 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
