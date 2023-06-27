Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Pulmonx Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company has a market cap of $485.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $74,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,083,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,376 shares of company stock valued at $326,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

