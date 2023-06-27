Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $64.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 262,339 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

