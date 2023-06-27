Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $76.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $271,000.

FRPT stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

