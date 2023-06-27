Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $94.87

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

