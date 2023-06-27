Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Target Price at $569.27

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.27.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE:ELV opened at $448.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

