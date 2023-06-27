Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 175 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.23).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKS shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($228,035.17). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS stock opened at GBX 188.15 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.95 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

