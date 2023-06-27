Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $89.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CP opened at $79.92 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.