Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $70.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

