Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $6.87

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.26 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.