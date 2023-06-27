Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $14.75

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $74,998.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $74,998.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,083,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,376 shares of company stock valued at $326,319 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

