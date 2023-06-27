Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIN opened at $57.89 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

