IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
