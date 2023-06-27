InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. Analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.