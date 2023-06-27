Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Trading Down 4.5 %

DGLY stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

