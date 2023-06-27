iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Down 8.4 %
NYSE:IPW opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on iPower from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.