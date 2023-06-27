iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

