StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

