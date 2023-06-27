Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ opened at $0.52 on Monday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

