StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Energy Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

