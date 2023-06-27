Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.