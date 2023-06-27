Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
