Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

