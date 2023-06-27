SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

