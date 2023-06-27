SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Read More
- Get a free research report on SemiLEDs from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.