Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

