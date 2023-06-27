Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
