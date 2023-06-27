MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
MGI opened at $10.99 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
