Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.