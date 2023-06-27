Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,547,000. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 307,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after buying an additional 298,097 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

