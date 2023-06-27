Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $81.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

