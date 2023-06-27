ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.