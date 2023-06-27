Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $107.26

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.26.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

