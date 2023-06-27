Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

