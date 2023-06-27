Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $103.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

LDOS stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

