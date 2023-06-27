Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price at $90.11

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.84 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

