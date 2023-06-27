AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $24.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

