Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $61.67

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

